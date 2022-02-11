Sevilla beat Elche 2-0 on Friday night to close in on Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Goals from Papu Gomez and Rafa Mir were enough to secure all three points against their depleted opposition.

There are now just three points between second placed Sevilla, and league leaders Real.

Real visit Villarreal on Saturday afternoon and could go six points clear again once they have their game in hand completed. Sevilla now have a 10-point lead over third-placed Real Betis and look set to secure a Champions League spot.

The Andalusians were made to wait as they struggled to break down their opponents and it was not until 70 minutes that Gomez broke the deadlock.

Five minutes later, it was two as Mir doubled their advantage, with Anthony Martial instrumental, providing a superb cross.

The win leaves Elche in 14th place, eight points clear of the bottom three.

