Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have been hit with fresh Covid cases as the virus continues to sweep through La Liga.

Atleti boss Diego Simeone and star players Antoine Griezmann, Joao Felix, Koke and Hector Herrera tested positive on Thursday.

The announcement followed news that three more Barcelona players had tested positive, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the squad to seven.

Sergino Dest, Philippe Coutinho and Ez Abde are the latest players to contract the virus, which is seeing a huge spike in Europe's top leagues.

“The players are in good health and self-isolating at home,” Barcelona said in a statement.

The Catalan club announced on Wednesday that Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Gavi had tested positive, just one day after Jordi Alba returned a positive test.

Barcelona travel to Mallorca in the league on January 2, while Atletico host Rayo Vallecano on the same day.

Real Madrid have also been hit badly, with Thibaut Courtois, Ernesto Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Vinicius Jr testing positive this week.

