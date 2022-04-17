Yannick Carrasco's last-minute penalty snatches all three points for Atletico Madrid, handing the 10-man hosts a 2-1 win over Espanyol.

Raul de Tomas scored Espanyol’s equaliser after a controversial red card, putting the home side’s top-four hopes in serious jeopardy.

But Atletico scored in the last minute of the game from the penalty spot after De Tomas handled the ball inside the box.

The first half did not contain an abundance of opportunities for either side. The only shot on target in the half came from an Espanyol corner. Leandro Cabrera makes an easy run at the near post and his powerful header was just tipped over the bar by Jan Oblak.

Atletico Madrid looked quite lethargic in the first 45 , which may have been a hangover due to their dramatic match against Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals earlier in the week.

Their best chance of the first half came when a longball to Joao Felix had the young striker running towards goal. However, his shot was mistimed, and it went well over the bar.

The second half saw a completely different Atletico side, and some very crucial changes by Diego Simeone meant that in the 52nd minute, the home side found the back of the net through substitute Yannick Carrasco.

They looked to be cruising to a victory, however a second yellow card for Geoffrey Kondogbia certainly changed the course of the match. The replay showed that the ball went off Felipe’s boot before it was handled, but the decision stood.

The resulting free-kick led to Espanyol’s equaliser with De Tomas’ shot initially saved by Oblak. However, the goalkeeper made a rare mistake, and the ball slipped out of his hand, off the post, and into the back of the net.

Nevertheless Atletico would go on to steal all three points as VAR ajudged De Tomas to have handled inside the area from a corner before Carrasco tucked his penalty into the bottom corner.

Up next, Atletico will host Granada in the league. Espanyol, who have done incredibly well in their first season back in the top flight, will be visited by Rayo Vallecano.

More to follow…

