Angel Correa's brace saw Atletico snap a four-game losing streak in la Liga at the expense of Rayo Vallecano.

After a nervy start to the game, Diego Simeone's side warmed to the task and went in front just before the half-hour mark when Correa reacted quickest amongst a scrum of players, after Mario Hermoso's shot was blocked, and rifled a shot home from close range.

Ad

From this point onwards the result never seemed in doubt and Correa notched another from close range after a fine move which saw Thomas Lemar set free Renan Lodi on the left and he left his striker with an easy task from six yards out.

Liga 'Depends what he wants' - Simeone on Trippier future after Newcastle link A DAY AGO

The lead could have been augmented in the closing stages with Yannick Carrasco striking the post and Correa being denied a hat-trick by a fine reaction stop from Luca Zidane.

More to follow...

Liga Griezmann, Coutinho and Simeone among new cases as Covid sweeps through La Liga 30/12/2021 AT 10:59