Luis Suarez bagged a second-half brace as Atletico Madrid fought back from 2-0 down to salvage a point at home to Real Sociedad.

Diego Simeone’s side played their first league fixture for three weeks after a postponement following the international break and there was rustiness in their play as Real Sociedad took a deserved two-goal lead.

However, Suarez wouldn’t be denied as Atleti produced a fightback to move up to fourth place in the Liga table with a point enough for Imanol Alguacil’s side to stay top.

The defending champions made a poor start to the match as Alexander Sorloth finished underneath Jan Oblak to put La Real ahead after being released in behind the Atleti defence by Alexander Isak.

Isak found the back of the net himself just three minutes into the second half when he guided a freekick past Oblak who might have done a lot better with his dive.

Suarez gave Atletico Madrid a route back into the match just after the hour mark by getting on the end of a Joao Felix cross into the box to head past Alex Remiro, energising the home crowd.

And Suarez equalised from the spot with just over 10 minutes left after VAR was used to spot a foul inside the box by Mikel Merino on the Uruguayan striker.

That was to be the extent of the comeback, though, as the two teams settled for a point.

TALKING POINT - La Liga title race could be open to more than just the ‘Big Three’

Even after allowing a two-goal lead to slip, Real Sociedad will surely be pleased to have left the Wanda Metropolitano still sitting at the top of La Liga. To escape the home of the defending champions with a point still represents a good return for Imanol and his players. With Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid all deeply flawed this season, the Spanish title race could be open to more teams than just the ‘Big Three.’ La Real might be among those sniffing an opportunity.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad)

Real Sociedad’s front two gave them genuine goal threat throughout with Isak and Sorloth linking up well over and over again. Sorloth more than played his part, but Isak notched a goal and an assist as the Swedish striker highlighted why so many are excited about him as one of the best young forwards in the sport right now. Deployed in a slightly different role with the freedom to drift out wide, Isak was so difficult for Atleti to track.

PLAYER RATINGS

Atletico Madrid - Oblak 3, Trippier 4, Hermoso 4, Felipe 5, Lodi 5, De Paul 5, Koke 5, Lemar 4, Felix 7, Griezmann 4, Suarez 8. Subs - Herrera 5, Kondogbia 5, Carrasco 6, Correa 6, Cunha 3.

Real Sociedad - Remiro 6, Gorosabel 5, Aritz 6, Le Normand 8, Zubeldia 6, Zaldua 6, Guevara 5, Merino 7, Silva 7, Sorloth 9, Isak 9*. Subs - Portu 6, Januzaj 2, Pacheco 3, Turrientes 3, Lobete 4.

KEY MOMENTS

7’ GOAL! Atletico Madrid 0-1 Real Sociedad: What a start to the match by Real Sociedad! They won the ball high up the pitch, the ball was fed to Isak who spotted the run of his strike partner Sorloth through the middle and he finishes underneath Oblak! La Real have the advantage!

48’ GOAL! Atletico Madrid 0-2 Real Sociedad: It's a second goal for the away side and Isak has found the back of the net! The Swedish striker side-foots a freekick from 20 yards out into the far corner, but Oblak should have done so much better with his diving save!

61’ GOAL! Atletico Madrid 1-2 Real Sociedad: The ball is in the back of the net and Atletico Madrid have a route back into this match! Suarez gets on the end of a cross into the box by Felix and heads past Remiro! The champions have just under 30 minutes to score another!

77’ GOAL! Atletico Madrid 2-2 Real Sociedad: Suarez steps up after a VAR review gave Atletico Madrid a penalty kick following a foul by Merino inside the box and the striker finds the back of the net! He retrieves the ball quickly. Atleti want to go all for all three points!

KEY STATS

Alexander Isak became the first opposition player to score and assist against Atletico Madrid in a Liga match at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Alexander Sorloth became the sixth Norwegian player to score a goal in La Liga and the third to do it against Atletico Madrid after Marcus Berg (two) and Martin Odegaard (one).

