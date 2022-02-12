Mario Hermoso's goal two minutes from time secured victory for ten-man Atletico Madrid in a seven-goal thriller against Getafe.

Atleti surrendered a two-goal lead in a first half which ended at three-apiece, and seemingly were hanging on for a draw before the substitute acrobatically volleyed home from close range.

Ad

The hosts dominated the early play and despite Luis Suarez seeing a penalty saved by David Soria, they took a two-goal lead through close-range strikes from Angel Correa and Matheus Cunha.

Liga Alves sent off as Barcelona beat Atletico to go fourth 06/02/2022 AT 14:39

Getafe pulled a goal back on the half-hour mark when Borja Mayoral diverted home Jakub Jankto's errant shot and then took the lead through two penalties given for handballs against Stefan Savic and Tomas Lemar respectively.

Enes Unal converted the spot kicks placing both to the goalkeeper's left with Jan Oblak diving to the right on each occasion.

The hosts pulled level when Correa turned home Lemar's cross at the back post in injury time of a chaotic first half.

The second stanza saw far less goalmouth action but was livened up by a dismissal when Felipe's high boot caught Mayoral.

After this point Atleti channelled their old defensive resilience before snatching a dramatic victory with time running out.

TALKING POINT

Liga Atletico score two in stoppage time to secure stunning comeback win against Valencia 22/01/2022 AT 19:20