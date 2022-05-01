Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has said there is ‘no doubt’ Karim Benzema should win the Ballon d’Or this year.

Real were confirmed champions of Spain for the 35th time after beating Espanyol 4-0 at the Bernabeu with the French forward scoring his 26th league goal of the season.

The Spanish giants also welcome Manchester City to town for the second leg of the Champions League semi-final this week following their epic 4-3 defeat in the first leg at the Etihad where Benzema bagged his 13th and 14th goals in this year’s competition.

Speaking after Real sealed the title, Perez endorsed his star striker for the top individual award in the game as well as the club’s success this season.

"Benzema has been good now and since he came,” he told Marca. “There is no doubt that they have to give him the Ballon d'Or this year, they can't take it away.

"I feel what all madridistas do, great satisfaction. The goal of the planning we did was to win the league and win the Champions League.

"We’ve won La Liga and now we look to the Champions League."

Perez was also coy when discussing a possible move for Kylian Mbappe, with the Paris Saint-Germain superstar continuously linked with a move to the Spanish capital.

"I hadn't thought of that but now that you tell me it could be true and such...” he added.

"When we plan next year's squad we'll see."

