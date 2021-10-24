Barcelona have issued a statement condemning the supporters who confronted Ronald Koeman in his car following the loss to Real Madrid.

The Catalans are in a period of flux following the departure of Lionel Messi, and the dire financial state they find themselves in.

Koeman felt the performance showed Barca are on the right track, but it did not prevent a group of spectators from banging on his car and hurling abuse.

In response, Barcelona said: “FC Barcelona publicly condemns the violent and disdainful acts that our manager experienced when leaving the Camp Nou.

"The club will take security and disciplinary measures so that such unfortunate events do not happen again.”

Reflecting on his side’s performance, Koeman said: “It’s true that we were good in the first half, we controlled the game well.

“We had a great opportunity to get ahead on the scoreboard. But in the second half, they did their thing and defended well. We couldn’t create danger.

“With their counterattack, you have to be vigilant. The team did their best to draw level, even at 2-1. I’m disappointed with the result but not by what we’ve done as a team.

“In a Clasico, a defeat means more than losing three points. But there’s no time to be down.

“I understand the frustration of the people. But today we’ve shown that we’re not inferior to Real Madrid.”

