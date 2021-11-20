Barcelona have moved to deny reports that Sergio Aguero has decided to retire from football owing to a heart issue.

The Barcelona striker was brought off on Saturday 30 October during a game with Alaves after chest complaints, which was followed up with surgery. The club have not revealed what the issue is, but it is claimed that he has cardiac arrhythmia, which causes an irregular heartbeat.

Catalunya Radio reported earlier in November that Aguero's issue was so serious, doctors had suggested he may need to consider retiring. Aguero moved to deny those rumours on social media . And Sport reported his club Barcelona would wait until the end of January before deciding on his future.

However, reports again emerged on Saturday - first from Gerard Romero and then Ara - that Aguero had decided to retire. The reports claimed that Aguero would announce the decision in a press conference next week.

Barcelona again denied those reports, telling Agencia EFE that the player was having treatment for the issue and that that process would not be completed until January, when the "the effectiveness of the treatment would be evaluated to determine his recovery process."

A source close to the club told EFE:

“The news is false. When these three months are over, it will be evaluated."

The Argentinean moved back to La Liga in the summer, after his contract ended at City. He has made just six appearances so far, scoring one goal.

