Sergio Aguero is reportedly set to announce his retirement from football this week.

After leaving the field during Barcelona’s 1-1 draw with Alaves on October 31 complaining of chest pains, Aguero was subsequently diagnosed with cardiac arrythmia.

And now that condition looks set to force the 33-year-old into retirement.

It’s a decision that will be met with huge sadness throughout the game, with the jovial forward a popular figure everywhere he has played.

For English football fans, he will of course be remembered for his goal- and trophy-laden decade with Manchester City, with the standout moment being his extraordinary late goal to secure the Citizens their first Premier League title in 2012.

Barcelona are said to be preparing his farewell this week, with the decision expected to be announced the day after the club face Boca Juniors in Saudi Arabia in the first edition of the Maradona Cup.

After the incident at the Camp Nou during the Alaves encounter, Aguero was put on a three-month period of sick leave as he underwent a series of tests to determine the cause of the problem.

'No one deserves what happened to Aguero' - Scaloni

It is now understood that the issue is serious enough to prevent him playing competitive football again.

Former City teammate Samir Nasri revealed last month that Aguero had already told him he would retire, but that version of events was denied by Barcelona vice-president Rafa Yuste

Aguero will be remembered as one of the greatest goalscorers in world football, and his final career numbers are testament to that.

He scored a mammoth 260 goals in 390 total appearances for City – winning five Premier League titles in the process – as well as 102 in 234 for Atletico Madrid prior to his move to England.

He also notched 41 goals for Argentina in 101 matches, and was a part of the squad that took home the Copa America last summer.

