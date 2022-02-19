Frenkie De Jong says that Barcelona are still finding life hard without Lionel Messi.

But following Barcelona's well-documented financial problems, they and Messi were unable to find a way to keep him at the club, resulting in a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

And De Jong - who spent two seasons alongside Messi - says that the Blaugrana still haven't got over his exit.

“I was collecting my dad and brother from the airport. Then I got a message: ‘Messi is leaving Barcelona'. A bit later we got indications it was really happening.

"At first you just can’t believe it, even though there were rumours throughout the summer. But I never took it into serious consideration, so when it happened it was a shock.

“We still miss him. If someone like him is not at the club any more, then things are suddenly very different.

“If you have such a player in your team, you just try to find him as much as possible on the pitch – so the game is adjusted to him, which is logical.

“So when he leaves you have to adjust to it as a player and team.

“I think he is the best in pretty much all aspects of football. Whether we did finishing drills, positioning plays or other training games: he was the best.

"No praise about him is exaggerated. For me he is the best ever."

Despite no longer playing with the 34-year-old, De Jong appears content at Barcelona - even if he has been surprised at how the club has become so uncompetitive for the game's top titles.

“I’m very happy I’m at Barcelona. From a young age I’ve wanted to be here, so in that way it has been a dream come true," the 24-year-old said.

"But, of course, I would have liked to win more trophies than we did in my first two years. I expected more in that sense, let’s put it that way.

"But other than that, I’m very happy here and hopefully for many more years.”

