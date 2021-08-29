Memphis Depay found the net for the second straight match as Barcelona claimed a 2-1 home win over Getafe in La Liga.

Ronaldo Koeman handed Sergi Roberto a start and the midfield repaid that faith within just two minutes as he arrived late on the scene to convert a Jordi Alba cross from close range and give Barca an early lead.

However, Getafe equalised soon after following some neat interchange play between two former Barcelona players with Carles Alena setting up Sandro Ramirez for a guided finish.

Barcelona responded on the half-hour mark through the lively Memphis who stood up his man after receiving a pass inside the box and fired in at the near post following a step-over to create space.

Getafe played much of the second half on the front foot, but were unable to find a second equaliser as Barcelona had a third goal by Ronald Araujo ruled out for offside. The win lifts Barca up to fourth place, joint on seven points with Real Madrid, Sevilla, Valencia and Real Mallorca.

Barca players celebrate Roberto's goal Image credit: Getty Images

TALKING POINT - Barca need to learn how to see out games

On the face of things, Barcelona held Getafe at arm’s length by keeping their 2-1 for 60 minutes until full time. However, this doesn’t quite tell the story of the match. Getafe had the chances to net a second equaliser in the second half. This continues a trend for Barca this season - they have struggled to hold on to leads. Koeman and his players can’t allow this trend to continue otherwise their whole season will be compromised. It will catch up with them at some point.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

Memphis can be pleased with his contribution, but it was Frenkie de Jong who kept Barcelona moving in the centre of the pitch. The Dutchman is very much the dynamo through which much of Barca’s play now flows. De Jong has played a lot better than he did in this match against Getafe, but without him the home side might have been overwhelmed by a very energetic and determined visiting outfit.

PLAYER RATINGS

Barcelona - Ter Stegen 6, Emerson 5, Lenglet 5, Araujo 7, Alba 7, Busquets 5, De Jong 8, Roberto 7, Braithwaite 7, Griezmann 5, Depay 8. Subs - Dest 7, Mingueza 5, Gavi 4, Nico 4.

Getafe - Soria 6, Iglesias 5, Djene, Mitrovic 4, Olivera 4, Alena 7, Maksimovic 5, Arambarri 6, Jankto 6, Sandro 7, Unal 5. Subs - Mata 5, Suarez 6, Timo 4r, Kofi 4, Macias 4.

KEY MOMENTS

2’ GOAL! Barcelona 1-0 Getafe: An early goal for Barcelona and it's Roberto who has put the ball in the back of the net! Alba burst to the byline down the left side, he played the ball into the middle, Braithwaite left it at the back post and Roberto was on hand to finish from close range!

18’ GOAL! Barcelona 1-1 Getafe: An equaliser out of nothing! Sandro has scored against his former club and he isn't holding back in his celebration! There was a very neat and tidy one-two on the edge of the box and Sandro guided a right-foot finish into the bottom corner!

30’ GOAL! Barcelona 2-1 Getafe: Barcelona have regained the lead and what a goal that is by Memphis! He received the pass inside the box, stood up his man, beat him with a stepover and fired home a finish at the near post! The Dutchman just looked so composed!

84’ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO... NO! Busquets combines with Araujo from a freekick, with the former setting up the latter for the finish, but the flag was raised quickly and ruled out for offside!

KEY STATS

Memphis Depay became the first Barcelona to have a direct hand in a goal in each of his first three La Liga appearances (two goals and one assist) since Cesc Fabregas in 2011 (three goals and four assists).

Getafe have now played 17 away games against Barcelona in La Liga without a win (W0 D4 L12), more than against any other team in the division.

