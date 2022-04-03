Pedri’s stunning goal was all Barcelona needed to secure a 1-0 victory against Sevilla in La Liga at the Nou Camp as the race for a coveted Champions League spot continues.

The opening 20 minutes saw Barcelona start well, with Xavi’s side looking lively. Ousmane Dembele looked especially bright on the right flank, consistently causing problems for Karim Rekik.

Sevilla grew into the match as Erik Lamela and Jesus Navas both attempted to try and get the better of Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique with long balls into Anthony Martial and Lucas Ocampos.

Both sides felt that they had claims for a penalty, with Martial’s pass being hit at Ronald Araujo, and minutes later, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being brought down in the box by Jules Kounde. However, the referee waved away both incidents.

In the second half, Barcelona were much better at breaking down Sevilla’s deep block, and the deadlock was broken after a great piece of skill from Pedri.

The 19-year-old was patient on the ball, waiting for a gap to open up before taking a shot into the far post, making it extremely difficult for Bono to make the save.

Up next, Barcelona will travel to Germany to take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals.

The loss means that Sevilla drop to fourth, and they’ll be hoping that they can get three points against Granada next week.

