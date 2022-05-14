Vinicius Jr is on the verge of signing a new deal with Real Madrid that will keep him at the club for six more years with a €1bn release clause.

The Brazilian, who scored the first hat-trick of his career on Thursday against Levante, is currently signed with Los Blancos until 2024, but the club have been trying extend the deal since the club's Champions League quarter-final victory against Chelsea.

The club had planned to delay talks until the end of the season, but the winger's performances this season have pushed negotiations forward. The 21-year-old is a fan favourite and is only the third Real Madrid player to register 20 goals and 20 assists, after Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.

A report from Marca suggests Madrid want to lock Vinicius down until 2028 - longer than the forward had thought - and will increase his buyout clause to one billion euros.

His salary - untouched since he arrived at the club - will also be negotiated and Marca add that Real want to put him among the club's top earners.

They are counting on the star to spearhead the next generation of success and Real Madrid as the likes of Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric and Benzema hit the twilight of their careers.

However, Luka Modric and Nacho have already signed extensions to keep them at the Bernabeu for a little while longer at least.

