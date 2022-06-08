Luka Modric has signed a contract extension at Real Madrid that will keep him at the club until next summer.

The one-year deal will see Modric enter an 11th straight season as a Madrid player, having already amassed 15 major honours at the club.

The most recent of those trophies came last month as Modric was typically influential in Los Blancos landing their 14th Champions League - the Croatian's fifth.

Speaking following his meeting with Real president Florentino Perez to pen the agreement, Modric said: "I'm very happy and proud to continue at least one more year in Real Madrid.

"I want to continue to give everything for the club, I'm proud to continue wearing this shirt.

"Thank you very much for your support and love. Hala Madrid!"

Modric has formed one of the game's most successful midfields in the Spanish capital alongside Toni Kroos and Casemiro, and made a further 45 appearances last season in which he recorded 12 assists and three goals.

But his football has always been about more than numbers, with his press-beating acceleration and close control making him indispensable to a series of Madrid managers over the years.

Modric said during Real's end-of-season celebrations - as he has done in the past - that he wants to finish his career at the club , and this takes him one step closer to that ambition.

Aside from his aforementioned palmares which - aside from the five Champions Leagues - also includes three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, four Spanish Super Cups, three European Super Cups and four Club World Cups, Modric also picked up the Ballon d'Or in 2018 for his displays in getting Croatia to the World Cup, as well as those in a Real shirt.

And he remains the only man to break Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's stanglehold on the award since 2007.

