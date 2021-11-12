Barcelona have agreed a deal to re-sign former player Dani Alves on a short-term deal.

The former Juventus, PSG and Sao Paulo player joins on a deal until the end of the season. He will begin training with the Spanish club next week but will have to wait until January to make his second debut for the club.

The 38-year-old left Sao Paulo in September after his contract was terminated following a dispute over unpaid wages.

“Barcelona and Dani Alves have reached an agreement in principle for the player to join the football first team for the remainder of the current season,” read a statement on Barcelona’s website

The Brazilian will be joining training from next week but will not be able to play until January. The club will announce the full details at his official presentation as a new FC Barcelona player.

Alves became the most-decorated player in history when he won gold with Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics, and returns to Barca after spells with Juventus, PSG and Sao Paulo.

He becomes Xavi Hernandez's first signing after the former midfielder returned to the club as manager following the sacking of Ronald Koeman.

