Diego Simeone has admitted that Atletico Madrid could be powerless to stop Kieran Trippier leaving the club this January.

The England international has been linked with a move back to Premier League, with Newcastle United reportedly now the frontrunners for his signature.

Ad

Responding to rumours of a bid from the Magpies, Simeone says he hopes to keep the player but the club will adapt to deal with his departure.

Liga Griezmann, Coutinho and Simeone among new cases as Covid sweeps through La Liga 30/12/2021 AT 10:59

"We have always had to live with these situations,” the Argentine said. “It always happened that important players for the team had the chance to leave.

“Then it will depend on what the player wants and it's up to us to adapt to what happens.

“You know very well that once the footballer makes a choice, there is not too much we can do as coaches apart from telling [Kieran] Trippier how important he is for our team.

“Therefore we will look for solutions depending on what will happen."

Trippier, 31, joined the Spanish giants in 2019 from Tottenham, helping the club to the Liga title last season.

The former Burnley full-back had also been linked with moves to Arsenal and Manchester United last summer, but recently taken-over Newcastle appear to be the team with the most concrete interest in signing him.

Liga Opinion: Can Simeone solve another Atletico Madrid identity crisis? 19/12/2021 AT 17:07