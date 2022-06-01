Benzema scored 44 goals for Los Blancos this term - including a prolific 15 in 12 Europe - helping his team to lift a treble of La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup and the Champions League.

Ad

And Hazard thinks that makes his fellow forward unique in terms of his achievements.

Champions League Real Madrid 'confident' of beating Liverpool despite Mbappe 'great storm' – Inside Europe 27/05/2022 AT 14:43

Speaking ahead of Belgium's Nations League ties with Netherlands and Poland on June 3 and June 8 respectively - for which he has been recalled to the squad - Hazard said: "I think there is no other player like Karim.

"Benzema has won 99 per cent of the Ballon d'Or.

"Then with the votes you never know what will happen, but I think it will go to Karim and I hope so because he deserves it."

Hazard completed 90 minutes just once for Madrid this season as injuries - as they have done throughout his stay in the Spanish capital - struck him down once more

But now fit again, he has a sunnier outlook on next season.

He said: "All the conditions are in place for me to play my football. I don't have any more problems with my ankle or anything else.

"Everything is in order. I will have a good physical and mental preparation to be ready for next year.

"It's up to me to show that I'm not finished, that I still have beautiful things to do.

"I know that if I can get back to my best, I can give them [Madrid] everything. All I need is to play, to have minutes which I hope to have next year.

"Then we will see the real player again, the real Eden Hazard, I have no doubts about that.

"I've never wanted to leave because I know I can contribute things that I haven't been able to yet, and the club know that. I've been telling them for a year and a half that I have pain in my ankle.

"The best-case scenario is to have very good preparation, play - because I haven't played much for a long time - play well, help out on the pitch in every game, score goals, go to the World Cup in Qatar and have a good World Cup, like the one we had in Russia.

"To have a super year, a full year without physical problems, without anything, to string it together and enjoy it, like I've always done."

Football Mane ‘most likely’ Premier League star to scoop Ballon d’Or according to Liverpool icon 17/05/2022 AT 20:30