A 99th minute strike from Thomas Lemar secured victory for Atletico over Espanyol who led for much of the contest.

Raul de Tomas' looping header from a corner gave Espanyol a deserved lead five minutes before the break.

Half-time substitute Lemar was denied an equaliser in the 54th minute when he turned Marcos Llorente's cross home at the far post but Luis Suarez, who narrowly missed touching the ball at the near post, was ruled offside and interfering with play.

Just when it appeared the capital club were running out of ideas, the belligerent Yannick Carrasco dribbled into the area then, after losing the ball, won it back and drilled home from a narrow angle.

A draw seemed a fair result but Lemar's one-two with Carrasco enabled the French international to get inside the box and produce a shot which Diego Lopez could only push against the ball upright from where it agonisingly fell into the net.

