Basque club Athletic Bilbao secured a 0-0 draw at Levante on Friday night as European action returned following the international break.

Levante are 19th, in the relegation zone, while Athletic are in seventh.

In Ligue 1, Monaco staged an impressive comeback against Lille after they wernt 2-0 down in the first 10 minutes at home.

Jonathan David scored from the spot after just five minutes, and double the lead just four minutes later.

However the Monegasque team were able to claw their way back for a point as Krepin Diatta a few minutes before half time.

Then, with seven minutes remaining Wissam Ben Yedder netted to level the scores.

The result leaves Lille in 12th and Monaco in seventh with the rest of the teams yet to play.

Bayern Munich suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat to Augsburg as the German Bundesliga returned to action.

Mads Pedersen and then Andre Hahn put the home side 2-0 ahead in the first half, before Ballon d’Or nominee Robert Lewandowski pulled one back on 38 minutes, but they were unable to come away with a point or better.

Augsburg moved into 15th, two points clear of the relegation zone but with a game more played than every other team in the league except Bayern, who will remain top regardless of any results elsewhere.

