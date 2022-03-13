Liga / Matchday 28
Camp Nou / 13.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-barcelona/teamcenter.shtml
FC Barcelona
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/osasuna/teamcenter.shtml
CA Osasuna
Advertisement
Ad

FC Barcelona - CA Osasuna Summary

Lineups

FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3
CA Osasuna jersey
CA Osasuna
3-5-2
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
4-3-3
CA Osasuna jersey
CA Osasuna
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Barcelona logo
FC Barcelona jersey
FC Barcelona
CA Osasuna logo
CA Osasuna jersey
CA Osasuna
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Barcelona

CA Osasuna

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real MadridRMA
27196263
2
Sevilla FCSFC
271510255
3
Atlético MadridATM
28156751
4
FC BarcelonaBAR
26139448
5
Real BetisRBB
27144946
11
CA OsasunaOSA
27981035
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Liga

Atletico Madrid move up to third with narrow win over Cadiz

21 hours ago

Liga

Fantastic Felix scores twice as Atletico beat Betis to move into fourth

06/03/2022 at 22:45

Related matches

Getafe CF
0
0
Valencia CF
4'
Rayo Vallecano
-
-
Sevilla FC
13/03
Real Betis
-
-
Athletic Club
13/03
Real Sociedad
-
-
Deportivo Alavés
13/03

Follow the Liga live Football match between FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 13 March 2022.

Catch the latest FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna news and find up to date Liga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.