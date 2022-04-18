Cadiz shocked Barcelona to seal their first ever victory away at the Camp Nou, as the relegation strugglers condemned Xavi's side to a 1-0 defeat to move up to 16th and hand La Blaugrana their first league loss in La Liga since December.

Despite dominating possession in the first half, Barcelona could not find the opening, and it was in fact Cadiz who had the best opportunity to take the lead in the first period, as Lucas Perez sliced the ball wide of the far post from close-range.

The sides went into half-time level, but it did not last long as Cadiz took a shock lead three minutes after the restart, as Perez scored a tap-in from close range, after Ruben Sobrino’s initial effort rebounded off Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barcelona then threw everything to try and salvage something from the game, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang coming closest late on, as his low volley towards the near post was superbly saved by Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma.

Cadiz held on to secure a famous win, and maintain their recent unbeaten record against La Blaugrana.

