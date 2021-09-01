Barcelona have announced that youngster Ansu Fati will wear the number 10 short going forward.

The 18-year-old takes over the number from Lionel Messi following the Argentine’s departure for Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer.

“Since his debut in August 2019, the youngster has set records in the league and Champions League,” a statement by the club said.

Liga Griezmann rejoins Atletico in shock deadline day move 16 HOURS AGO

“Just six days after his debut for the first team he became the youngest ever player to score in the league for FC Barcelona.

“A record breaker who will now wear the magical number '10'.”

Fati has played 41 games for Barcelona across all competitions since making his first-team debut in 2019, scoring 13 goals.

And the forward has already been capped four times for Spain, scoring his first goal for the national side in a Nations League win over Ukraine a year ago.

Barcelona’s number 10 shirt has been worn by some other legendary figures in the club’s history, with Ronaldinho and Rivaldo also wearing the number prior to Messi’s long and famous stint.

Liga Real Madrid confirm Camavinga signing 18 HOURS AGO