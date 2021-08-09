Sergio Aguero will reportedly not play for Barcelona until at least November due to a leg injury.

The 33-year-old joined Barca as a free agent this summer from Manchester City but has not featured in pre-season games.

He is now set to be out of action for around 10 weeks due to injury, according to RAC1, and could "barely walk" on Sunday.

Barca have yet to confirm the news, but did say the striker, who struggled to stay fit at City last season, has a calf injury after missing the Joan Gamper Trophy clash with Juventus at the weekend.

A statement from the club said: "The Argentine striker has a right calf injury and will undergo more tests to find out the exact extent of the injury."

Aguero had been open about wanting to play at club level with his Argentina team-mate and it was reported that he may seek to leave Barca if Messi leaves.

However, Aguero assured fans at the weekend that he will be staying, saying: “Don't worry, you have me all year long."

Aguero has not yet been registered to play for Barcelona as the club continue to try to get under La Liga’s salary cap.

Messi breaks down in tears as he announces Barcelona departure

Messi spoke at an emotional press conference on Sunday and admitted he thought he 'was going to stay at home' before his contract talks with the club fell through.

Messi began the press conference by receiving a round of applause, taking a handkerchief from his wife to apparently wipe away tears.

“This is the most difficult moment of my career, no doubt. I’ve had many difficult, hard moments, many defeats, but then you could return to train and get revenge. Now I cannot return, my time at this club is over. So it is the most difficult moment, yes.”

