Pressure will continue to mount on Ronald Koeman after his lifeless Barcelona team were held to a goalless draw by Cadiz.

Barca fans expected a response after Monday’s draw at home to Granada, but this was another insipid performance by the Catalans who had to play the final 25 minutes of the match with 10 men after Frenkie de Jong’s red card.

A lowkey first half saw both teams struggle to create chances, but Marc-Andre ter Stegen was forced into a diving save to deny Alvaro Negredo at the start of the second half before Memphis Depay spurned a golden opportunity to find the back of the net.

De Jong was shown a contentious second yellow card on 67 minutes to reduce Barcelona to 10 men, handing the initiative to the home side and they would have turned that into a lead had Salvi Sanchez converted past ter Stegen with eight minutes left.

The introduction of Philippe Coutinho, Riqui Puig and Sergi Roberto did little to change the match for Barca who have now won just one of their last five fixtures in all competitions.

More to follow...

