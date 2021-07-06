Gareth Bale plans to retire from football at the end of next season, potentially returning for a last hurrah with Wales at the 2022 World Cup.

Bale has a year left on his contract at Real Madrid and spent last season on loan with his previous club Tottenham. However there was no option to make that transfer permanent and he will return to Spain after his post-Euro 2020 holiday.

He currently earns £600,000 a week at the Bernabeu and has 12 months left on his deal. Real’s new boss Carlo Ancelotti appeared to prefer Bale in their first two seasons at the club, compared to the treatment he was given by Zinedine Zidane.

The Mirror reports that the 31-year-old Welsh forward has told friends that is not intending to look for another club after his contract expires, but could take part in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar months after his club playing career comes to a close should Wales qualify.

Bale’s deal with Madrid ends in July 2022, with the Qatar World Cup scheduled to run from November 21 to December 18. The event has been moved to the winter to combat the heat of a Qatari summer which would preclude sporting activity.

