Lionel Messi broke down in tears as he attempted to explain his dramatic exit from Barcelona at a press conference at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona confirmed on Thursday the 34-year-old would not sign a new contract with the Spanish club amid financial concerns “and structural obstacles” which prevented Messi from renewing.

“In recent days I've been thinking about what I can say,” Messi told reporters on Sunday. “The truth is I can't think of anything. This is really difficult for me after so many years, being here my entire life. I'm not ready for this.

Transfers Messi in advanced talks with PSG over two-year deal – reports YESTERDAY AT 06:28

Messi, who made clear his desire to leave Barcelona last summer, revealed he and his family expected to stay at the club following much speculation about his future.

“This year my family and I were convinced we were going to stay here, at home, that is what we all wanted.

“We thought we would be staying here in Barcelona. The time we've had here has been amazing. Today I have to say goodbye to all of this.”

Paris Saint-Germain are widely reported to be close to agreeing a contract with Messi despite strong links with Manchester City over the past 12 months.

Transfers Pep confirms City want 'exceptional' Kane, plays down Messi links YESTERDAY AT 13:03