Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said after his side’s 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid that president Joan Laporta had told him ‘there are three games we have to win’.

Koeman spoke to Laporta on Friday as the club continue to endure a miserable start to the season that compounds a dire financial situation, and the exit of Lionel Messi to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Barcelona sit in ninth after winning three La Liga games from seven, and speaking after the game the Dutch manager said that his squad lacked creativity.

“We lack players who open up the field more. And this, against a rival like Atlético de Madrid, is very noticeable,” he said before moving onto talks with the president.

“I spoke to the president yesterday, this morning too. We've been discussing things about the team, the staff, the club. Things have become clearer now. The message will help calm things down,” he claimed.

“Laporta called me last night and we were talking. At least there is clarity in this aspect. After the break there are three games we have to win.

“Laporta's support is important, if we don't have everything clear; then it is difficult to have a peaceful mind and the patience to work. It's the best for everyone, now like any coach we must demand results.”

