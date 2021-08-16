Thibaut Courtois has signed a new five-year contract with Real Madrid, extending his stay until 2026.

Real said in a statement: "Real Madrid CF and Thibaut Courtois have agreed an extension to the player's contract which will see him remain at the club for the next five seasons, up until 30 June 2026."

The 29-year-old joined Real from Chelsea in 2018 and has gone on to win one La Liga title, a Spanish Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

Liga Real Madrid grab dramatic late equaliser to deny Sevilla 09/05/2021 AT 18:18

The Belgium international, who was named FIFA's The Best Goalkeeper in 2018, looks set to continue as Real's first-choice goalkeeper for the foreseeable future.

He started for Carlo Ancelotti's side in their 4-1 win over Alaves in their first game of the 2021/22 season on Saturday.

Courtois, who spent four seasons at Chelsea before signing for Real, has made 125 appearances for Los Blancos in all competitions, keeping 52 clean sheets.

Champions League Opinion: Chelsea return could be catalyst for Hazard to finally become a Galactico 04/05/2021 AT 18:24