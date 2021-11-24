A court in France has found Karim Benzema guilty of complicity in the attempted blackmail of Mathieu Valbuena. He has been given a one-year suspended sentence and fined €75,000.

Benzema had denied any wrongdoing after prosecutors said he had encouraged former France international team-mate Valbuena to pay some blackmailers in order to keep a sexually explicit tape private.

Ad

Champions League Real will have learned from 'terrible mistake' in shock Sheriff loss - Inside Europe 19 HOURS AGO

Benzema, who did not attend the trial last month and was absent for the verdict, will appeal the conviction

The four other defendants on trial were handed sentences of between 18 months suspended to two-and-a-half years in prison by a court in Versailles.

The case dates back to June 2015.

More to follow

Ballon d'Or Parker: Lewandowski leads the way for Ballon d'Or, but this could be the old guard's swansong 21 HOURS AGO