Gareth Bale has described his time at Real Madrid as "an incredible experience" that he will "never forget" as he confirmed his exit from the Spanish club.

Bale won the Champions League five times and La Liga three times - with one of each coming this season - after joining from Spurs for a then-record £90 million in 2013.

The Wales international scored three times in Champions League finals for the club, including in the famous Decima triumph against rivals Atletico Madrid in 2014.

With his contract now up, he ends a spell with the club he spent most time at during his professional career, after three years where his involvement in the first team dwindled.

The season before last he spent on loan with former club Tottenham and after the start of the 2019/20 season he made just 27 appearances for Real as he fell out of favour with Zinedine Zidane and could not break into Carlo Ancelotti’s plans.

A free transfer to the Chinese Super League fell through in 2019 with the Spanish club said to have compromised the deal when they demanded a transfer fee, but now he will have to find a new permanent club.

Despite a difficult second half to his career, when he was often criticised for a perceived commitment to golf and Wales ahead of his club, he has described his experience in a positive light.

“I write this message to say thank you to all my team mates, past and present, my managers, the backroom staff and to the fans that supported me,” tweeted.

“I arrived here nine years ago as a young man who wanted to realise my dream of playing for Real Madrid. To wear the pristine white kit, to wear the crest on my chest, to play at the Santiago Bernabeu, to win titles and to be part of what it's so famous for, to win the Champions League.

“I can now look back, reflect and say with honesty that this dream became a reality and much, much more.

“To be a part of this club's history and to achieve what we achieved while I was a Real Madrid player, has been an incredible experience and one I will never forget.

“I also want to thank President Florentino Perez, Jose Angel Sanchez, and the board for giving me the opportunity to play for this club. Together we were able to create some moments that will live forever in the history of this club and football.

“It has been an honour. Thank you! HALA MADRID!”

