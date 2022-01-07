Gerard Pique has responded to a reporter's claim that he is Barcelona's highest earner by seemingly revealing his actual annual salary.

Lluis Canut suggested to Catalan television that Pique earned 28 million euros (£23.4 million) annually, topping Barcelona's weekly wage bill ahead of fellow high earners Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Samuel Umtiti.

However Pique has strongly retorted that suggestion, accusing that Canut of "defending his friends".

The veteran central defender also shared a photo of what he says is half of his annual salary, a figure of roughly £1.9 million.

That would put Pique's earnings per annum at just under £4 million, less than 20% than the figure claimed by Canut.

Barcelona have also denied the suggested figures are accurate.

“We consider it inappropriate, unprofessional and an act of bad faith when this information is offered as true,” the Catalan club said, describing the report as "erroneous".

The club has endured a year of difficulty financially, with Lionel Messi forced to leave for Paris-Saint Germain in the summer.

Barcelona have been reported to have accumulated a $1 billion (£736 million) debt.

The club have been unable to register new signing Ferran Torres until they clear a sufficient amount from their wage bill.

Philippe Coutinho departed the club on loan for Aston Villa on Friday.

