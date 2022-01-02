Real Madrid’s 11-game unbeaten run in La Liga came to an abrupt end at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez as Enes Unal’s first-half strike sealed a crucial victory for Getafe in their fight against relegation.

Los Azulones punished a poor defensive mistake from Eder Militao to score the only goal of the game in the 9th minute, with Unal pouncing on the ball before finishing well past Thibaut Courtois to score his sixth goal in nine games.

Despite a shaky start, Real Madrid grew into the game and eventually found themselves dominating possession, despite not many clear-cut opportunities.

One of them fell to Luka Modric in the 16th minute, who smacked the crossbar with a fantastic long-range effort from just outside the area. Moments before, the Croatian had a stinging effort from 25-yards out saved by Getafe’s David Soria.

Casemiro came closest to levelling the scoreline in the second half, but his brilliant effort on the half-volley from the edge of the area was well saved.

It is just Getafe’s sixth win over Los Blancos in La Liga history, and they are now three points clear of the relegation zone.

More to follow...

