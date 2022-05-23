Kylian Mbappe admits he called up Real Madrid president Florentino Perez… to tell him he would be remaining at Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe’s new contract is worth a reported £650,000 each week, which has prompted a furious reaction from La Liga.

The French striker said the deal was signed off as late as last week and revealed he personally contacted Perez before the announcement was made public.

“I have a lot of respect for Real Madrid and Florentino Perez,” said Mbappe at a press conference to mark his new contract.

“They did everything for me and tried to make me very happy, that’s why I had to call him personally, we’ve got a close relationship.

“I just decided for myself and I made the best decision.”

It was widely expected Mbappe would run down his contract and join Real this summer, with the U-turn prompting La Liga to reveal plans to file a complaint to UEFA, the French tax authorities and the European Union.

It is a hammer blow for Real Madrid, who are desperate for big-name signings despite sitting one win away from a Liga-Champions League double this season. Los Blancos face Liverpool in the glitzy European final on Saturday.

Real’s last major recruits, Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic, arrived in 2020 and have struggled to live up to the hype.

At one stage, the Spanish giants were contenders to sign Mbappe and Erling Haaland – widely considered the two brightest talents in football. After Mbappe’s announcement and Haaland’s agreement with Manchester City, they must come to terms with the fact they will start next season with neither striker.

