Xavi Hernández announced he was “coming home” as it was confirmed that he had agreed a deal to return to Barcelona as coach.

The former Barca midfielder has signed a contract until 2024 after the Catalan club agreed to pay the release clause in his deal with Qatari club Al Sadd on Friday.

It is expected that Xavi will arrive back in Spain over the weekend ahead of his official unveiling at a public event at the Nou Camp on Monday.

Xavi played 767 games for Barca, second only to Lionel Messi on the club’s all-time list, and won 25 titles during 17 years as a first-team player.

"It wasn't goodbye, it was 'see you soon'. The Camp Nou has always been my home," the World Cup and European Championship winner told fans in a video.

"You're my fans, my people, the club that I love the most. And now, I'm coming home. See you soon, Culers. Forca Barca."

Barcelona had been looking for a new coach since taking the decision to sack another club legend, Ronald Koeman, on 27 October.

Xavi has been heavily linked with a return to the Catalan club in the past and has made a bright start to life as a manager in Qatar.

He took over Al Sadd, where he finished his playing career, in 2019 and led them to the Qatari league title last season. He leaves with the team on a 36-match unbeaten run.

Barca president Joan Laporta has previously said: "I have always said one day [Xavi] will be Barca's head coach but I don't know when."

