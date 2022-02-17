La Liga will make their plans to stage a game in Miami "a reality", the Spanish league's president Javier Tebas has insisted.

Tebas and his organisation have been trying for some time to host a game in the United States in a bid to further unlock a significant overseas market.

The RFEF relocated the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia on a three-year deal in 2020, with Real Madrid taking victory in the four-team format in Riyadh.

Tebas hopes that means the RFEF may now be more amenable, but urged the organisation and current counterpart Luis Rubiales to be more transparent.

"It's not a dream, it will be a reality at some point," Tebas said of holding a game in Miami at a book launch this week, according to MundoDeportivo.

"It is not among our twenty priorities. I am very happy that the RFEF took the Super Cup away [from Spain].

"The problem with [Luis] Rubiales is not personal, it's about different concepts of how we see football.

"I'd happily share a hug with Rubiales or the president of Real Madrid, but it's more that their concept of football is very different.

"In La Liga the vote is secret, not in the federation. The day that process ends in the federation, a step towards democracy will be taken."

Tebas has been in charge of the organisation that governs the top two professional leagues in Spain since 2013.

He was re-elected for a third term in December 2019.

'The menace is over’ – La Liga president Tebas on the European Super League

The 59-year-old, who was born in Costa Rica, has long hoped to strike a deal that would see one La Liga game per season played outside of Spain, citing the success of the NBA and other American sports leagues with similar ventures.

"The Superliga concept has existed for many years," he said.

"There are some clubs that believe they should control world football.

"Florentino [Perez] never loses. He has been taking precautionary measures to maintain the unity of the three [clubs] that remain."

