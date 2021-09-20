His side needed a 90th minute equaliser from Ronald Araujo to earn a point against the Andalucian club, who had taken a shock lead through Domingo Duarte after just two minutes.

Koeman is under pressure, with Barca’s president Joan Laporta seemingly doubting in public whether the Dutch playing legend deserves a new contract, which expires next summer.

“I don’t answer anymore questions about the future, I cannot win that [discussion],” Koeman told La Liga TV.

I’m tired to answer that kind of question. You can leave it, I don’t answer that question.

Koeman said his side suffered without “eight, nine players” that they were without through injury, and substitute Gerard Pique was even deployed as an emergency striker with 15 minutes left to play.

“We lose two points, we play at home and we need to win,” he said.

After the bad first two, three minutes, that wasn’t good at all and they score, you know you are playing against a team who is defending, who is losing [wasting] time in every second of the game, but we deserve at least one point.

“We did not create a lot because there was not that space to play short, and finally we play with more people in front with crosses, we scored one, we missed in that situation a big opportunity to win the game.

“Okay, that was the attitude that we had to show the people and the crowd was good, the crowd was pushing us to win the game.”

With four games played this season, Barca sit seventh in the table, five points behind rivals Real Madrid, who have played one match more. Koeman’s side next go to Cadiz, ahead of hosting Levante.

