Barcelona started life after Lionel Messi with a 4-2 win over Real Sociedad as the Camp Nou came to terms with the departure of the legendary number 10.

With fans back inside the stadium for the first time in nearly 18 months, Messi’s name was chanted in the 10th minute following the 34-year-old’s shock exit and subsequent transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Barca proved they can still win without Messi with Gerard Pique getting his team off the mark with a headed finish from a Memphis Depay cross. Martin Braithwaite made it 2-0 on the stroke of half time with a header of his own after being picked out by Frenkie de Jong.

Braithwaite scored his second, and Barcelona’s third, of the night by pouncing quickly on a Jordi Alba cross that was parried out by Alex Remiro, effectively securing the points for the Catalans.

Substitute Julen Lobete got one back for Real Sociedad with a well-taken finish back across goal and into the far corner of the net before Mikel Oyarzabal gave the visitors a real chance of a comeback with a stunning freekick strike from 25 yards out.

Despite some late nerves, it was too little too late for Real Sociedad as Barca scored a fourth in stoppage time through Sergi Roberto and matched Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in starting their campaign with a win.

TALKING POINT - Life without Lionel Messi might not be so bad for Barca

Nobody was sure what to expect from Barcelona after losing Messi just over a week ago, but this performance hinted at brighter days to come for the club. Of course, Barca will be worse off for the exit of the Argentine, arguably the greatest player of all time, but a number of players look to have been liberated by their newfound freedom. This could still be a successful season for the Catalans.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Memphis Depay (Barcelona)

He might not be Messi, but Memphis already looks like he’s going to be a good fit for Barcelona. Braithwaite impressed, but the Dutchman was the best player on the pitch, particularly in the first half when he created four big opportunities. Memphis was in the mood to entertain from the start, but there was also a final product to his play. What’s more, he frequently tracked back to help out his teammates defensively. Memphis has waited a long time to prove himself at the Camp Nou and on this showing he’s not going to let the opportunity pass him by.

PLAYER RATINGS

Barcelona - Neto 6, Dest 5, Garcia 7, Pique 8, Alba 7, De Jong 7, Busquets 6, Pedri 7, Memphis 9, Braithwaite 8, Griezmann 6. Subs - Roberto 6, Emerson 6, Araujo 5, Neco 4, Lenglet 3.

Real Sociedad - Remiro 6, Munoz 5, Le Normand 5, Elustondo 4, Zaldua 5, Zubimendi 6, Merino 6, Portu 4, Silva 5, Januzaj 5, Oyarzabal 7. Subs - Gorosabel 6, Pacheco 6, Bautista 7, Barrenetxea 7, Lobete 7.

KEY MOMENTS

10’ MESSI, MESSI, MESSI! Minute 10 in the match and the supporters around the Camp Nou chant the name of Messi. They still aren't over the departure of the superstar!

13’ Off the crossbar! Inches away from the opener for Barcelona! Memphis played the corner kick to the near post, Griezmann got on the end of it, but his header comes off the bar!

19’ GOAL! Barcelona 1-0 Real Sociedad: There's the opener and it's Pique who reads the flight of the cross from Memphis best of anyone in the box to head past Remiro! Poetic for Barcelona given how Pique's decision to take a pay cut allowed them to register their new signings!

45+2’ GOAL! Barcelona 2-0 Real Sociedad: It's a second Barcelona goal right at the end of the first half and it's Braithwaite! Garcia won the ball high up the pitch, De Jong picked it up and played the ball to the back post where the Dane was waiting to head home! Barca 2-0 up!

60’ GOAL! Barcelona 3-0 Real Sociedad: Braithwaite grabs his second of the game and Barcelona have three! That should be the points in the bag for the Catalans! Memphis played Alba to the byline, Remiro palmed out his cross into the middle and the Dane was on hand to finish!

83’ GOAL! Barcelona 3-1 Real Sociedad: Real Sociedad have got one back, but it is surely only a consolation goal at this stage of the match! The pass was played in behind Emerson and Lobete did well to guide the finish back across goal and into the far corner of the net!

86’ GOAL! Barcelona 3-2 Real Sociedad: A screamer! Wow! What a strike from Oyarzabal who finds the top corner of the net with a freekick strike from 25 yards out! This game is alive again! Barcelona have five minutes or so to hold on! La Real are giving this a go!

90+2’ GOAL! Barcelona 4-2 Real Sociedad: This time, Barcelona definitely have the points in the bag! Braithwaite showed great pace to burst to the byline and find Roberto at the back post with an excellent cross. The substitute had the simple task of finishing into the net from close range!

KEY STATS

Gerard Pique scored his 50th goal for Barcelona (all competitions), becoming only the second defender to reach this milestone for the club after Ronald Koeman.

Barcelona have now won the last 24 matches (all competitions) they have played against Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou.

