Atletico Madrid got their La Liga title defence off to a winning start as Angel Correa bagged a brace to give the champions a 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo.

Luis Suarez started the match on the bench after being given a longer break over the summer, but the Spanish champions were comfortable without the Uruguayan striker who still made a second-half cameo.

Correa gave Atleti the lead on 23 minutes after excellent work by Thomas Lemar through the middle. The Frenchman set up Correa for the strike on the edge of the box and he lashed the ball into the top corner.

Celta Vigo were given a way back into the match when the referee used the pitch-side monitor to award a penalty for a handball by Marcos Llorente, with Iago Aspas converting from 12 yards to make it 1-1.

However, the match wasn’t level for long as Atletico Madrid regained the lead moments later. Good interchange play in the middle saw Saul Niguez find Correa who angled a low strike into the far side of the net.

Kieran Trippier and Suarez were introduced off the bench as Atletico Madrid saw out the 2-1 win despite a stoppage-time brawl which produced red cards for Mario Hermoso and Hugo Mallo. Three points sees Diego Simeone’s side match Real Madrid, who started their season with a win over Alaves, with Barcelona up against Real Sociedad later this evening.

TALKING POINT - Did the referee get the Marcos Llorente penalty decision right?

With Atletico Madrid 1-0 up in the second half, Celta Vigo made a half-hearted claim for a handball by Llorente. Replays showed that the ball struck the Atleti midfielder’s leg before bouncing up onto his arm, yet the referee used VAR to award the spot kick despite protests by Llorente. This appeared to be against the grain of the laws of the game which take into account deflections like the one that caused the ball to flick up on to Llorente’s arm. The referee got it wrong.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid)

Atletico Madrid are believed to be in the market for a new forward this summer with Wolves’ Rafa Mir reportedly on their radar. However, Correa has surely proved himself as a reliable goalscorer for the capital club. His double was the difference between the two teams at Balaidos. What’s more, this sort of performance by Correa has become common - he now has seven goals in his last nine La Liga games!

PLAYER RATINGS

Celta Vigo - Dituro 6, Mallo 7, Araujo 5, Fontan 7, Galan 6, Tapia 6, Brais 5, Denis 7, Nolito 4, Mina 5, Aspas 7. Subs - Solari 4, Beltran 4, Cervi 4, Baeza 2.

Atletico Madrid - Oblak 6, Carrasco 6, Savic 5, Gimenez 6, Hermoso 5, Saul 8, Kondogbia 7, Koke 7, Lemar 8, Correa 9, M. Llorente 7. Subs - Suarez 5, Trippier 4, de Paul 4, Lodi 2.

KEY MOMENTS

23’ GOAL! Celta Vigo 0-1 Atletico Madrid: The champions have taken the lead and what an incredible strike that is! Lemar did well to dribble through the midfield, he cut inside and played the pass to Correa and he lashed a strike into the top corner of the Celta Vigo net!

57’ PENALTY KICK TO CELTA VIGO! Well, well, well - the referee has pointed to the spot and Llorente is furious with that! Easy to see why!

59’ GOAL! Celta Vigo 1-1 Atletico Madrid: Oblak is one of the best penalty stoppers there is, but Aspas simply waits for the Atletico Madrid goalkeeper to pick a side before slotting his spot kick into the opposite corner! Celta Vigo are now back on level terms at 1-1. Game on!

65’ GOAL! Celta Vigo 1-2 Atletico Madrid: An instant response from Atletico Madrid! They weren't pegged back for long! An excellent counter attack sees Saul sweep the ball out to Correa and he finds the bottom corner of the Celta Vigo net with an exceptional low strike!

80’ Big chance for Aspas! That was a golden opportunity for Aspas to equalise for Celta Vigo, but he somehow managed to find the side netting when he should have beaten Oblak.

90+6’ SENT OFF! There's a brawl on the pitch in stoppage time at Balaidos and it looks like Mallo has been shown a straight red card for his part in it! Drama at the end of this match!

90+7’ SENT OFF! And Hermoso has also been shown a straight red card! That was quite something! Both teams down to 10 men in stoppage time and this one isn't over yet!

KEY STATS

Jan Oblak became the goalkeeper to have made the most competitive appearances for Atletico Madrid (304)

Angel Correa now has seven goals in his last nine La Liga appearances for Atletico Madrid.

