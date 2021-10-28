A late penalty after a contentious VAR decision cost Atletico Madrid the win away at Levante in a game that finished two apiece.

Bardhi slotted home his second penalty of the evening when the faintest of handballs in the six yard box was spotted by VAR.

Ad

Atletico never looked comfortable after claiming the early lead through Antoine Griezmann. His corner was never quite dealt with a cushioned header fell to him at the back post.

Liga Suarez nets twice to rescue point for Atletico against Real Sociedad 24/10/2021 AT 18:32

Levante regained parity when Luis Suarez failed to clear and then found a set of legs between him and the ball. Enis Bardhi slammed home the penalty on his return after two months out.

Atletico thought they had won it when a rare moment of incision in midfield saw Rodrigo de Paul slide a ball through to the sub, Cunha in the Levante box. One quick swipe and the ball hit the back of the net.

But it was Bardhi’s second spot kick that claimed a point for Levant. They remain winless, but this performance would have reassured new manager Javier Pereira that his team are on the right track.

Champions League 'He was obviously angry' - Klopp downplays lack of handshake from Simeone 19/10/2021 AT 22:00