La Liga strugglers Alaves condemned reigning champions Atletico Madrid to their first loss of the season with a 1-0 win at home on Saturday afternoon.

The result also marked Alaves' first win of the season after going into this game rock bottom of the table with only one goal in their run of five losses prior.

The goal coming in the fourth minute took Atleti completely by surprise, as Ruben Duarte's corner towards the far post was headed home by captain Victor Laguardia, who made a late run into the box before putting the Basque side a goal ahead.

