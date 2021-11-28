Thomas Lemar, Antoine Griezmann, Angel Correa and Matheus Cunha scored as Atletico Madrid claimed a much-needed away win over Cadiz to close the gap on Real Madrid at the top of La Liga to just one point.

Diego Simeone’s side entered the match on the back of two disappointing results against Valencia and AC Milan, but they got back to winning ways to move into second place.

Atleti controlled much of the first half, but struggled to create much in the way of goalscoring opportunities although Luis Suarez should have scored when he put a volley over the bar from inside the box.

However, the visitors took the lead 16 minutes into the second half when Lemar glanced home a header from a dangerous Yannick Carrasco delivery into the middle from the left.

And Griezmann doubled the Spanish champions’ advantage after 70 minutes, sweeping home a first-time strike from 12 yards out following good work by Lemar and Marcos Llorente down the right wing.

Correa was introduced off the bench to score Atleti’s third goal of the match before a bizarre Jan Oblak blunder gave Cadiz some late hope of staging an unlikely comeback.

A fourth Atletico Madrid goal through Cunha immediately ended those hopes as the defending Spanish champions made a statement of intent ahead of an important run of fixtures which will see them face Porto, Real Madrid and Sevilla before Christmas.

TALKING POINT - Jan Oblak isn’t the same goalkeeper this season

While Atletico Madrid claimed an emphatic victory, Simeone will surely ponder the blunder made by his goalkeeper. Not so long ago, this could have been uncharacteristic from Oblak, but the Slovenian has allowed mistakes to creep into his game this season. Indeed, he appears to be low on confidence which is a worry for a team like Atleti who rely on defensive solidity at the back.

Jan Oblak (Atlético de Madrid) Image credit: Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH - Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid)

The days of Lemar being a peripheral figure at Atletico Madrid are long gone. This performance demonstrated everything that the Frenchman gives to the Spanish champions. He pushed Atleti forward with his use of the ball, made late runs into the box to help Griezmann and Suarez and even scored his first headed goal in La Liga. Increasingly, it feels like Simeone is building his Atletico Madrid team around Lemar.

Atletico Madrid's French midfielder Thomas Lemar (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match between Cadiz CF and Club Atletico de Madrid at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium in Cadiz on November 28, 2021. (Photo Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Cadiz - Ledesma 5, Iza 3, Haroyan 4, Espino 3, Cala 5, Alex 4, Perea 6, Sanchez 7, Jonsson 4, Lozano 8, Sobrino 4. Subs - Chapela 3, Arzamendia 3, Negredo 5.

Atletico Madrid - Oblak 3, Llorente 8, Savic 6, Gimenez 4, Hermoso 5, Carrasco 7, De Paul 6, Koke 6, Lemar 8, Suarez 5, Griezmann 7. Subs - Correa 8, Felipe 5, Cunha 6.

KEY MOMENTS

12’ Over the bar! The Atletico Madrid corner kick causes mayhem inside the Cadiz penalty box, the ball bounced in the six-yard box, but Savic could only send his shot over the crossbar!

40’ Suarez should have scored! A long ball into Griezmann saw the ball bounce into Suarez's path, but the Atletico Madrid striker could only shoot over on the volley from 12 yards out!

56’ GOAL! Cadiz 0-1 Atletico Madrid: The breakthrough is made and it's been made by Atletico Madrid! The delivery into the box by Carrasco was brilliant, Lemar drifted away from his marker in the middle and glanced a header into the back of the Cadiz net! The away side have the lead!

70’ GOAL! Cadiz 0-2 Atletico Madrid: A second goal for Atletico Madrid and Griezmann has got it! The Frenchman has made the difference! Lemar played Llorente to the byline, he cut the pass back for Griezmann and he swept home the finish from inside the box.

74’ Off the line! That was close to a bit of a calamity! Correa's shot was very nearly turned into the back of the Cadiz net by a Cadiz player, but it was scrambled off the goalline!

76’ GOAL! Cadiz 0-3 Atletico Madrid: The Cadiz collapse continues and the points are well and truly in the bag for Atletico Madrid now! Correa was played in behind the opposition defence and the Atleti attacker made no mistake in slamming home the finish at the near post!

86’ GOAL! Cadiz 1-3 Atletico Madrid: What on earth happened there?! Lozano's cross was deflected high into the air, but Oblak completely lost sight of it and allowed the ball to bounce into his own net! That was a huge blunder by the Atletico Madrid goalkeeper! Yikes!

87’ GOAL! Cadiz 1-4 Atletico Madrid: The Cadiz fightback didn't last long! Atletico Madrid have instantly restored their three-goal advantage with Correa lashing a finish into the net after being played in behind! He has made a big impact off the bench in this second half!

KEY STATS

By scoring against Cadiz, Antoine Griezmann has now scored against 33 of the 34 teams he has faced in La Liga (159 goals), only failing to score against Atletico Madrid.

Thomas Lemar scored his first league (La Liga and Ligue 1) with his head (203 appearances).

