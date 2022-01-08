Antonio Puertas' goal a minute from time denied Barcelona victory at Granada.

In a mostly forgettable game, it looked like Luuk de Jong's header just before the hour mark from a cross from returning full back Dani Alves, in his first game back for the Catalan side for five-and-a-half years, would be the difference between the sides.

Ad

Pablo Gavira's sending off for a second yellow card ten minutes before time made Barcelona's task trickier but they still looked fairly comfortable keeping out the home side.

Liga Pique reveals salary to debunk journalist's claim he is Barcelona's highest earner A DAY AGO

This was not to be the case as Luis Milla's corner from the left flank was only partially cleared to Puertas 12 yards out and on the turn he hit an unstoppable effort which rocketed in off the post just under the upright and into the net.

TALKING POINT

Ferran Torres cannot come soon enough - Luuk de Jong did his best today, putting the ball in the back of the net twice (once disallowed) and going close with another impudent effort but the lack of attacking flair in the Barcelona side is stark.

Dembele has his moments but is more of a lone wolf, creating his own half-chances and taking shots from long range - usually well off target.

There is little connectivity in the final third and only deep crosses into the box provided the de Jong's two efforts on goal. Ferran Torres' experience playing all over the forward line for Manchester City will be vital and this flexibility will give Xavi options to make the forward line more potent.

The legendary Azulgrana midfielder has done the first part in making his side more solid than they were under Ronald Koeman, making them a side worth watching will be next.

Barcelona Image credit: Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH

Dani Alves (Barcelona) - It was a shame he could not end up in the winning side, for the 38-year-old full back could not have done much more. It remains to be seen whether he is up to the challenge of a Vinicius Jr running at him down the flank but he proved important in both halves of the field for Barcelona tonight.

The touch he got on Darwin Machis' shot may have been the difference between Marc-Andre ter Stegen stopping a goal and he also denied Puertas a likely shot on target coming inside to block with a sliding challenge.

Most importantly there was the glimpse of the past and the type of cross Samuel Eto'o, Thierry Henry and Luis Suarez benefited from in the past which on this occasion enabled de Jong to get on the scoresheet.

PLAYER RATINGS

Granada: Luis Maximiano 6; Quini 6, Víctor Diaz 7, Raul Torrente 6, Neva 7; Luis Mill 6, Gonalons 6, Antonio Puertas 8, Machis 7; Jorge Molina 6, Suarez 6.

Subs: Montero 6, Duarte6, Collado 6, Escudero 6, Bacca 6.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen 7; Dani Alves 8*, Pique 6, Eric Garcia 7, Jordi Alba 6; Busquets 6, Nico 7, Gavi 5; Dembele 5, Ferran Jutgla 7, L. de Jong 7.

Subs: Lenglet 6, Ezzalzouli 7, Depay 6, Sanz 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

8' GOAL FOR BARCELONA! De Jong heads home Gavira's cross with his first touch. it was ruled offside but replays show he is onside.

10' GOAL DISALLOWED! There was an offside in the build-up. It seems a harsh decision.

26' Ter Stegen saves from Machis! For a second it looked like the firm low drive would get under the keeper but he just held on. Replays showed Dani Alves got a little touch on the shot.

58' GOAL FOR BARCELONA! And it came from a vintage Dani Alves cross, picking out de Jong in the box whose header the keeper got his left fingers to but could not keep out.

80' Gavira gets a second yellow and is off!The Barcelona midfielder is a fraction late with a lunging effort for the ball and takes down Collado leading to him receiving his marching orders.

89' GOAL FOR GRANADA! Busquets can only clear Milla's corner to Puertas 12 yards out and on the turn he crashes home an effort inside the top corner.

KEY STAT

Copa del Rey Barca battle back to edge past third-tier Linares in Copa del Rey 05/01/2022 AT 18:36