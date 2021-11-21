It was all too easy for Real Madrid as they brushed Granada aside by four goals to one at the Nuevo Los Carmenes.

In a game where a win would put Los Blancos top of La Liga, they extended their winning run over their hosts to 13 games as they stormed into a two-goal lead inside 25 minutes; a Marco Asensio finish swiftly followed by a toe-poke from Nacho after a clever corner routine between Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Carlo Ancelotti's side looked comfortable throughout, despite a scare against the run of play on 34 minutes, as Luis Suarez's left-footed drive deflected off the goalscorer Nacho and into the far corner beyond the wrong-footed Thibaut Courtois.

A spirited Granada display would be tainted after the dismissal of Monchu, who chopped down Vinicius Junior after the Brazilian had capped off an exquisite Madrid move that saw wonderful build-up play from Modric and Karim Benzema, but it all started after a lovely pass to the right flank from Casemiro.

Robert Moreno was sent to the stands when he vented his disdain at his side's sending off, and things would go from bad to worse for the home side as Ferland Mendy slotted home after another beautiful through ball from Casemiro that carved the defensive unit apart.

A routine victory in the end for the visitors, but it is a result that sees Granada slip into the bottom three on goal difference.

TALKING POINT - WONDERBOY WINGER VINICIUS

He may have only had one goal involvement, but the Brazilian starlet was at the heart of everything for Madrid.

His tricky feet and pace were lethal weapons in the visiting arsenal, and by the time he came off with 20 minutes to go, a disheartened Granada began targeting him with rough challenges.

He was supported ably by his midfield orchestrators, but his link-up alongside his colleagues, Benzema and Asensio, up front was excellent and thoroughly deserving of three points.

PLAYER RATINGS

Granada: Maximiliano 7, Quini 6, Dias 6, Sanchez 6, Neva 6, Puertas 5, Monchu 5, Gonalons 5, Rochina 5, Soro 6, Suarez 7, Montoro 6, Torrente 6, Ruiz 6, Molina 6, Escudero 6.

Real Madrid: Courtois 7, Carvajal 7, Nacho 7, Alaba 7, Mendy 7, Casemiro 8, Kroos 7, Modric 7, Vinicius 8, Benzema 7, Asensio 7, Rodrygo 7, Jovic 6, Camavinga 6, Isco 6, Vallejo 6.

MAN OF THE MATCH - VINICIUS JUNIOR

As mentioned previously, the Brazilian was the best player on the pitch.

Anyone in Madrid navy could have been the man of the match tonight, and there were memorable performances from Asensio and Casemiro in particular, with Mendy dangerous down the left as well, deservedly getting a goal.

But it was the left winger who was the star of the show, showboating at times, who caught the spotlight, leading his side to the summit yet again.

KEY MOMENTS

19': GOALLL!!! There's the goal that has been coming. Marco Asensio runs through and slots calmly beyond Maximiliano after a lovely pass from Toni Kroos. 1-0 Madrid.

25': GOALLL!! And it finds its way in! It's 2-0 as Kroos plays it short to Modric, the Croat lays it back and the German fires it in hard and low, and Nacho evades two men at the near post to divert it beyond Maximiliano.

34': GOALLL!! Against the run of play, they've halved the deficit, Granada! Vinicius gave the ball away, Quini did well, fed Suarez, and the shot from range deflects off Nacho into the far corner, sending the wrong-footed Courtois the wrong way. 2-1!

56': GOALLLL!!!! A fabulous goal to make it three. Vinicius, Modric, Benzema, back to Vinicius, but it all stems from Casemiro's driven ball out to Benzema on the right, and the Frenchman waits for the perfect moment to slide in Modric who had ghosted round the back, and the Croatian unselfishly squares for Vinicius to slot into an empty net to round off a wonderful move.

67': RED CARD! Monchu is off after a late challenge on Vinicius. The home side complain, but they're down to 10. // The referee has sent Robert Moreno to the stands as well after his dissent.

76': GOALLLL!!! There's four; Ferland Mendy slots home as the visitors make them suffer. A lovely ball from Casemiro, and the left-back finishes superbly.

KEY STAT

