Vinicius Junior scored a stunning late winner for Real Madrid who stayed top of La Liga with a 2-1 victory over Sevilla.

Julen Lopetegui’s side travelled to the Spanish capital in the knowledge that a victory would see them leapfrog Los Blancos, but the Andalusians couldn’t make the most of their opportunities.

Ad

The away side started strongly and took the lead after just 12 minutes when Mir peeled away from his marker at a corner kick to create space for himself to power a header past Thibaut Courtois.

Champions League Real ease past Sheriff to book place in last 16 24/11/2021 AT 19:09

Mir could have done more damage as he had one shot cleared off the line and another one saved by Courtois as the home supporters inside the Santiago Bernabeu voiced their displeasure at their team’s performance.

Sevilla continued to push and came close to adding a second when Lucas Ocampos saw a strike from outside the Real Madrid penalty box come back off the crossbar.

However, the home team snatched an equaliser against the run of play with Karim Benzema quickest on the scene to pounce on a spilled shot by Sevilla goalkeeper Bono just after the half-hour mark.

Real Madrid tired in the second half with Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde introduced off the bench, but it was Vinicius who struck the decisive blow with a stunning dribble and finish from the edge of the box.

TALKING POINT - Sevilla paid for not killing off Real Madrid

This will have been a sore one for Lopetegui. His Sevilla team dominated large periods of the game and could have been three goals up in the first half. However, the visitors were made to pay for not taking their chances and for stepping off Real Madrid in the second half when they invited too much pressure on top of themselves. Lopetegui should have been bolder in going for the win.

Karim Benzema célèbre son but égalisateur lors de Real Madrid - Séville FC en Liga Image credit: Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH - Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Vinicius has been arguably the biggest success story of Real Madrid’s season so far and this performance illustrated how the Brazilian has quickly gone from frustrating show pony to hardened match winner. Benzema also found the back of the net for Los Blancos, but Vinicius was the biggest difference between the two sides. He was the one who gave the home team drive and urgency when they were otherwise lacking it.

MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 28: (BILD OUT) Vinicius Jr of Real Madrid CF controls the ball during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid CF and Sevilla FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on November 28, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Berengui/DeFodi Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Real Madrid - Courtois 8, Carvajal 6, Militao 5, Alaba 6, Mendy 5, Modric 6, Casemiro 7, Kroos 5, Asensio 5, Benzema 8, Vinicius 9. Subs - Nacho 5, Vazquez 4, Valverde 4, Camavinga 4.

Sevilla - Bono 3, Montiel 5, Kounde 7, Carlos 6, Acuna 6, Jordan 5, Fernando 7, Rakitic 6, Ocampos 7, Mir 8, Papu 6. Subs - Torres 4, Munir 2, Oscar 5, Idrissi 2, Delaney 3.

KEY MOMENTS

12’ GOAL! Real Madrid 0-1 Sevilla: Sevilla have taken the lead! That could be a huge moment in their season! Mir got on the end of the corner kick delivery into the box after losing his marker inside the area and the attacker generated enough power to beat Courtois with his header!

16’ Off the line! Mir shows good composure inside the area to round Courtois and get the shot away on goal, but a Real Madrid defender was back on the line to make the clearance!

17’ What a save! Kroos fails to clear the danger for Real Madrid which gave Mir another chance to get the shot away. This time it was a powerful one, but Courtois makes the stop!

32’ GOAL! Real Madrid 1-1 Sevilla: An equaliser and it has come from a goalkeeping error! Militao struck from 25 yards out, Bono spilled the shot and Benzema was quickest on the scene to finish into the back of the net! Oh dear! Lopetegui will be furious about that!

87’ GOAL! Real Madrid 2-1 Sevilla: What a goal! That could be the winner! Vinicius was given the space to drive to the edge of the box, he unleashed the strike and Bono couldn't keep the ball out of the net! Brilliant finish from the Brazilian winger. What a season he's having!

KEY STATS

Vinicius Junior has scored nine goals in 14 La Liga games this season, one more than in his previous 82 league games for Real Madrid.

Only Mohamed Salah (19 - 11 goals and eight assists) has been involved in more goals in Europe's five major leagues this season than Karim Benzema (18 - 11 goals and seven assists).

Liga Benzema found guilty of involvement in blackmail sex tape case 24/11/2021 AT 09:20