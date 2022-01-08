Karim Bezema and Vinicius Junior both scored braces as Real Madrid downed Valencia 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After a slow start Real increasingly dominated the first half and shortly after Luka Modric hit the bar, Casemiro won a dubious penalty running into Omar Aldarete and Benzema netted the spot kick just before the break.

Ad

This was doubled when Vinicius Junior embarked on a fine run in from the left flank and exchanged passes with Benzema before calmly slotting home.

Copa del Rey Real Madrid avoid cup shock repeat against third-tier Aloycano as late goals seal victory 05/01/2022 AT 20:08

The Brazilian notched his second heading home from close range after Jasper Ciliessen half-saved Marco Asensio's shot.

Gojncalo Guedes scored with a rebound header from a spot kick, after Thibaut Courtois had saved his initial effort, before Benzema restored the three-goal advantage with a neat turn and finish with two minutes remaining.

TALKING POINT

Transfers Real Madrid make €50 million bid for Mbappe - Paper Round 04/01/2022 AT 23:00