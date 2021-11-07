Valencia came from behind in injury time to earn a point at home to Atletico Madrid, who threw away the chance to go second in the table.

Kieran Trippier was forced off after just eight minutes with a shoulder injury. An early battle between the Atletico defender and Helder Costa resulted in Trippier falling awkwardly on his side and left him hobbling down the tunnel clutching his shoulder.

Luis Suarez opened the scoring minutes later. The Uruguayan picked up the ball just outside the Valencia box as he drove towards Mouctar Diakhaby, who couldn’t contain the former Barcelona man who eased past him and slotted the ball beyond Jasper Cillessen.

The hosts were on level terms early in the second half. A dangerous ball was palmed away by Jan Oblak but only as far as teammate Stefan Savic who couldn’t do much other than watch the ball bounce off his stomach and into the net.

Antoine Greizmann put the away side ahead just before the hour mark with a spectacular effort from 20-yards out. He drove forward from deep, completely unchallenged, before unleashing a controlled strike into the top left corner.

Atletico had their third after a scrappy goalmouth scramble resulted in the ball trickling over the line courtesy of Trippier's replacement in Sime Vrsalijko. The referee originally disallowed the goal for handball but, after a lengthy check, overturned his decision that saw Atletico extend their lead to two goals.

Seven minutes of injury time were added at the end of normal time, and Valencia pulled a goal back through substitute Hugo Duro in the 90th minute.

With less than a minute to spare, Greizmann conceded a lazy foul by the corner flag to present one final throw of the dice from Valencia. The free-kick was fired in and Duro met the cross to notch a dramatic equaliser right at the death.

