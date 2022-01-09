Atletico Madrid laboured to a 2-2 draw away at Villarreal in La Liga in a match lit up by a wonderful Angel Correa effort.

The Argentine scored from the centre circle after nipping the ball off the toes of Dani Parejo. His drilled shot was perfect and it soared over Geronimo Rulli in the Villarreal goal.

Villarreal thought they had pulled one back courtesy of Parejo after a poor Gerard Moreno penalty was saved by Jan Oblak but pushed into his path. It was judged to have hit his hand before his hip by VAR.

But it did not take long for Villarreal to make amends. The usually reliable Oblak fumbled the ball and Pau Torres was on hand to capitalise from close range.

The Atletico keeper should have again done better when Gerard Moreno stabbed a ball through the heart of his defence and into the path of his namesake Albert, with the defender’s effort looping up and into the net after his attempted save.

Atletico fought their way back into the game, helped as Joao Felix and Koke came on. And within moments Geoffrey Kondogbia saw his drive from the edge of the box level things.

From there the champions continued to push for a winner but their disjointed performance failed to generate any chances of note.

A draw suits neither team, but Villarreal will be disappointed after being the much the better team.

