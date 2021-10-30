Barcelona began life without Ronald Koeman with a frustrating 1-1 draw against Alaves at the Camp Nou.

The visitors held on at times but took their chance when it mattered and fully deserved their point in front of a sparse crowd in the Catalan capital.

Ad

Sergio Aguero was in from the start as interim boss Sergi Barjuan went for a mix of youth and experience with his first team selection.

Premier League 'Xavi has a two-year contract' - Al Sadd stand firm amid Barca talk YESTERDAY AT 21:13

It was a tough night for him with an early end; after shooting wide from distance just after the 20-minute mark, he was forced off with an innocuous looking injury just before the break.

Barcelona, who sacked Koeman last week, dominated the ball for long spells and were able to get round the Alaves defence consistently, but there weren't many clear cut chances created.

Memphis Depay was a threat from the left, and he cut inside to sting the palms of Antonio Sivera from distance, but it didn't get much better than that for the hosts before the break.

At the other end, Alaves attacks were few and far between, but they arguably should have gone ahead when winger Edgar Mendes headed wide from a perfectly-weighted free kick.

The second half exploded into life. First, Depay curled the opener in from the edge of the area four minutes in, before Alaves hit back moments later to restore parity moments later.

Depay had two golden opportunities to put Barcelona ahead again soon after. Gavi unlocked the visiting defence before the Dutchman's chipped effort came back off the post, and then Sivera outwitted him one on one.

But as the game went on, the Dutchman went missing, and his dimmed spark summed up what was a tough night for his side.

TALKING POINT - New era, same problems for Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said he should have sacked Koeman earlier and there are rumours of Xavi coming in as his replacement. Their issues were laid bare again, with a flat attack and no inspiration; there were hints of the old identity with La Masia products being introduced, but at this point that seems superficial when they aren't winning and playing effectively. Philippe Coutinho being whistled onto the pitch was more indicative of where Barca are right now.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Luis Rioja - (Alaves)

For all of the home side's shortcomings, Alaves were excellent, particularly in the second half. Nobody embodied that quite like Rioja, who took his goal superbly and caused real problems on the counter attack when the opportunity arose.

PLAYER RATINGS

Barcelona: ter Stegen 6, Alba 5, Garcia 6, Pique 6, Mingueza 6, Nico 6, Busquets 6, Gavi 7, Dest 6, Depay 7, Aguero 5 Substitutes: Coutinho 5, Lenglet 6, Puig 5, Balde n/a, Abde n/a

Alaves: Sivera 7, Duarte 6, Laguardia 7, Lejeune 6, Navarro 6, Loum 6, Moya 6, Rioja 8, Pons 5, Edgar 6, Joselu 6 Substitutes: Martin 6, Pellistri 6, Pina 6, Sylla n/a, Garcia n/a

KEY MOMENTS

22' - CLOSE! Aguero sets his sights from distance and shoots just wide after Busquets found him with an incisive forward pass.

49' - GOAL! What a finish, bent into the top corner from the edge of the box, from Depay. Sivera no chance.

52' - GOAL! Alaves are level through Rioja. Great composure to run into the area, who goes round ter Stegen and finishes.

59' - POST! Depay's chip comes back off the woodwork, but a brilliant run by Gavi in the build up.

60' - SAVE! Sivera denies Depay one on one!

KEY STATS

Liga Laporta reveals Xavi talks, refuses to discuss chances of imminent return YESTERDAY AT 14:49