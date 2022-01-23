Eder Militao struck a dramatic equaliser as Real Madrid salvaged a 2-2 draw against Elche at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real won a penalty on the half hour but Karim Benzema was unable to convert it, skying it straight into the stands.

It was a miss he would come to regret as 10 minutes later, Lucas Boye scored for the away side. The header came after a cross from substitute Fidel.

In the second half, Elche doubled their lead after a goal from Pere Milla.

Minutes later, however, a handball from Milla led to a penalty for Real, which Luka Modric was able to convert.

It set up a grandstand finish as Militao broke Elche hearts with a towering header.

More to follow.

