Eder Militao struck a dramatic equaliser as Real Madrid salvaged a 2-2 draw against Elche at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Real won a penalty on the half hour but Karim Benzema was unable to convert it, skying it straight into the stands.
It was a miss he would come to regret as 10 minutes later, Lucas Boye scored for the away side. The header came after a cross from substitute Fidel.
In the second half, Elche doubled their lead after a goal from Pere Milla.
Minutes later, however, a handball from Milla led to a penalty for Real, which Luka Modric was able to convert.
It set up a grandstand finish as Militao broke Elche hearts with a towering header.
